Hiawatha Middle School Students had the opportunity on Thursday, March 3 to understand the Career and Technical Education (CTE) program and explore new career pathways by participating in an annual Eighth Grade CTE Day.
Mrs. Lindstrom, HHS Finance and Marketing Pathways teacher, explained how this program works.
“Each pathway has specific classes that we offer. They are broken down into 3 levels, Introductory Level, Technical Level, and Application Level. Students are able to enroll in these classes that fit their interest needs or class schedule. The goal is for the student to become a completer, which means he/she has taken a class at each level. A student can only be a completer in one pathway. They can take classes in other pathways that are offered to expose them to different career interests. It is hard for a school our size to have completers due to the small student population. The awesome thing about the different pathways is the fact that they are exposed to different career possibilities.”
The eighth graders, who will soon begin the CTE program as incoming freshmen, walked over to the high school where they spent an hour and twenty minutes rotating between classrooms to learn about the different classes offered. The high school administrators and CTE teachers helped plan this event, with HHS students volunteering to speak about their experiences, answer questions, and give tours.
Many of the CTE teachers shared that they felt both the HHS student representatives and eighth graders were able to benefit from this experience.
“The most important thing the eighth-grade students gained from that day was the ability to see firsthand what diverse and interesting CTE opportunities are available at HHS," said Mr. Arment. "They could get a good idea of what may interest them and even realize that there might be something that did not interest them at all. That will help them down the road as they are working on their schedules for next year. CTE Day has given many HHS students the opportunity to be a leader when they may be typically overshadowed during other events. This has been very beneficial in allowing students to validate their role at HHS.”
