The Hiawatha Middle School vocal groups performed the final concert of the year on Thursday, May 12 at the high school auditorium.
Under the direction of HMS music instructor Josh May, the three groups each performed several selections.
The fifth grade choir performed "What Nonsense!" "Step By Step" and ended with a fun rendition of "Cruella De Vil" from the Disney movie 101 Dalmations.
The sixth grade choir performed "Song of Peace," and "Just Like Clockwork!" with Jake Robidoux and Asher Leahy on percussion.
The seventh and eighth grade choir capped the concert with four selections - "Wangolo," "Cantate Canon," "Simple Gifts," and "Sunday Best."
