The Hiawatha Middle School vocal groups performed a Winter Concert on Thursday, Dec. 9.
Under the direction of vocal instructor Josh May, the 7th/8th grade choir, 5th grade choir and 6th grade choir performed a variety of selections, including some fun holiday songs.
The seventh/eighth graders performed “Forever Country,” and “Hot Chocolate” from the Polar Express.
The Fifth Grade Choir performed “Just Let a Smile Shine Through,” “As Long as I have Music,” and “Bring on the Snow.”
The 6th Grade Choir performed “Just Be Happy,” “Become Yourself” and “Carol of the Snow.”
They all came together to fill the stage for a closing selection “Candlelight Silent Night.”
