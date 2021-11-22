The Hiawatha High School and Middle School music departments are planning several holiday concerts.
On Monday, Dec. 6 will be the HHS Vocal Concert at 7 p.m. at the high school auditorium. On Thursday, Dec. 16, will be the HMS Vocal Concert at 7 p.m., also at the high school auditorium.
The Headliners vocal group will also be caroling at the Hiawatha community lighting and Santa Claus event at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27. Vocal groups are under the direction of instructor Josh May.
On Thursday, Dec. 9 will be the HHS Band Concert, at 7 p.m. at the high school auditorium. on Monday, Dec. 20 will be the HMS Band Concert, also at the auditorium. The bands are under the direction of instructor Jarod Estrada.
These events are free and open to the community.
