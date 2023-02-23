Charger logo

The Horton High School Drama Club is presenting the 1st Annual Talent Show at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 10 at the school auditorium.

There is a cost at the door for the show and the Drama Club will be serving homemade soup and cinnamon rolls for a freewill donation. Dinner is 5:30-6:45 p.m. while it lasts.

