Horton Elementary School has kicked off a new behavior incentive program in conjunction with the Super Kid Awards called Charger HONOR All-Star. Super Kids are awarded at the end of the month. Charger HONOR All-Stars are recognized weekly.
HONOR stands for (H) Honor; (O) Organized; (N) Noble; (O) Ownership; (R) Respect.
In order for a student to be a Charger HONOR All-Star for the week, the student must have been recognized for following the Horton Elementary School HONOR code from a teacher/staff member here at HES.
Charger All-Star students are presented with a certificate, a student of the week pencil and a charger HONOR brag tag (dog tag) to wear for week. At the end of the week, the students may keep their brag tag.
Charger All-Star students for this past month are: Mariah Bunck, Jaeden Selland, Max Selland, Chloe Hutfles, Emerson Hooper, Kaiden Tulk, Hadley Moman, Berkleigh Wischropp, Cash Jones, Brantley small, Isela Yazzie, Raelynn Blanton, Allison Wilhelm, Adaylee Welch and Makena Patterson.
