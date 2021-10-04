Horton Elementary School Super Kid Drawing for the month of September was held Friday Oct. 1.
Those students drawn were:
Kindergarten: Zailey Carroll, Baylor Matthias, Belle Chaney, Alex Erbes, Jax Andrews.
First Grade: Bow Tawzer, Danile Merz, TItus Banks, Christopher SInclair, Karsen Cole.
Second Grade: Blake Jenkins, Hudson RIce, Keaton CallsHim, Kynlee Rodvelt, Laila Torkelson
Third Grade: Tatum Speer, Emerson Hooper, DJ Griffon, Availya Jelks, Joseph Smith, Gentry Yaussi.
Fourth Grade: Berkleigh Wischropp, Katoni Ortiz, Aleigha Andrews, Chole Rice, Arianna Lewis, Karson Linck.
Congratulations to all of the students for all the Super Kid Certificates they earned.
