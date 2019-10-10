Horton Elementary School Super Kid drawings for the month of September was Friday, Sept. 27.
Those students drawn were:
Kindergarten: Tucker Blanton, Treyton Curtright, Calvin Darnell, Royal Simon
First Grade: Izzy Mewhinney, Easton Dowell, Dylan Moore, Kaiden Tulk, Korben Gutierrez
Second Grade: Bricen Moore, Chaize Hunt, Emmett Shirley, Eli Wilson, Mya McAfee
Third Grade: Bami Shopteese, Zeegan Hoadley, Sumner Wilburn, Ayden Garrison, Pekenothi Wakole
Fourth Grade: Tabitha Rice, Louke Hunt, Kaia Hooper, Matthew Dickson, Kaison Hawkins
