Horton Elementary School Super Kid Drawing for the month of October was held Friday Nov. 1. Those students drawn were:
Kindergarten: Mariah Bunck, Brynn Stirton, Cain Jones, Emere Keo-Walker
First Grade: Kaiden Tulk, Joe Smith, Korben Gutierrez, Dylan Moore, Isabella Cisneros
Second Grade: Hadley Moman, Chaize Hunt, Kale Liggett, Bentley Blanton, Malena Whitebird
Third Grade: Junior Dorsch, Raylee Wahwasuck, Alexis Willich, Deja Beck, Jocelyn McKinney
Fourth Grade: Addyson Kagle, Lucian Wakole, Lyllian Ramirez, Lucas Oaks, Kirsten Smith
Congratulations to all of the students for all of the Super Kid certificates they earned.
