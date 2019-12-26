Horton Elementary School Super Kid Drawing for the months of November and December was held Friday Dec. 13. Those students drawn were:
Kindergarten: Langston Stirton, Jaeden Selland, Kynlee Rodvelt, Mariah Bunck, Ryder Rice, Patrick Scott, Calvin Darnell, Cain Jones, Laila Torkelson, Max Selland.
First Grade: Dylan Moore, Gentry Yaussi, Joe Smith, Kendall Green, Clint Glessner, Emerson Hooper, Elwynn Thomas, Sydney Small, Freedom Lowe, Avaylia Jelks.
Second Grade: Addi Oaks, Ryker Hutchison, Bentley Blanton, Hadley Moman, Mason Matthias, Emma Lentz, Katani Ortiz, Makenzie Thompson, Nevaeh Smith, Maddie Kaler
Third Grade: Owen Gaskell, Thatcher Strube, Bella White, Parker Dodge, Allison Wilhelm, Nethee Shopteese, Aleyah Hoffman, Bami Shopteese, Zariah Guiterez, Addy Oswald.
Fourth Grade: Kaison Hawkins, Bentley Trundle, Lucas Oaks, Addyson Kagle, Lyllian Ramirez, Isela Yazzie, Andrea Hoffman, Kirsten Smith, Piapeko Ross, Colt Pewamo.
Congratulations to all of the students for all of the Super Kid certificates they earned.
