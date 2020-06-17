The Horton High School announced fourth quarter Honor Rolls.
AB Honor Roll
Freshman: Montanna Hutchinson, Julia Lehew, Trenton Ottman, Colby Smith, Noah Thorpe
Sophomores: Nyssa Coversup, Brian Ferney, Brianna Rodvelt, Maliyah soto
Juniors: Alexander Allen, Kaleb Brown, Robert Drury, Tommi-Anne McAfee, Brandon Middleton, Devyn Nanomantube, Nyah Small, Delaney Wimer
Seniors: Tabitha Banks, hayleigh Allen, Alexis Allen, Delaney Beecham, Kaiden Dowell, Kyle Hammersmith, Grady Miller, Haden Miller, Dayton Minard, Darianne Monson, Dennis Rush, Lorena Torres, Lauren Vaill and Drake Waser
A Honor Roll
Freshmen: Jackson Allen, Courtney Cline, Mariah Geniuk, Carley Hammersmith, Trenton Ottman and Madison Stirton
Sophomore: Trey Lockwood, Ethan Miller, Layne Mottin, Trevor Ottman and Ethan Vanderweide
Juniors: Caden Ballman, Kaleb Brown, Kelcie Lowe, Delaine Molt, Jaden Speer and Avery Wischropop
Seniors: Braden Cowley, Tristan DuPuis, Quinn Gamino, Tatum Lockwood, Grete Olsen, Jagger Platt, Maryanna Randall, Myderia Reed, Kailea Smith, Elanie Vanderweide.
