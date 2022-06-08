Charger logo

Horton High School has announced second semester Honor Rolls.

The following students made the A Honor Roll:

Seniors — Jonathan Boller, Trey Lockwood, Ethan Miller, Layne Mottin, Trevor Ottman, Brianna Rodvelt, Maliyah Soto

Juniors — Courtney Cline Taylor Dvorak, Carley Hammersmith, Alex Handke, Julia Lehew, Trenton Ottman, Colby Smith, Madison Stirton, Isaac Yazzie

Sophomores: Maggie Heinen, Clarissa Jamvold, Desiree Madere, Chandler Newman, Kaden Smith, Samantha Smith

Freshmen: Alexis Becker, Piper Chartier, Carly Hutfles, Kamryn Kahbeah, Trent Lockwood, Dalton Nioce, La Nell Ramirez

The following students made the AB Honor Roll:

Seniors — Nyssa Coversup, Julianna Crismas, Christopher Long III, Samantha Middleton, Joseph Pickman, Trevor Walkup, Drew Weddington

Juniors — Jackson Allen, Tiana Cavin, Perry Dexter, Shelly McLaughlin, Ingrid Olsen, Leah Prohaska, Kindyl Spicer, Noah Thorpe, Caden Wilburn

Sophomores — Zachary Boller, Beau Boller, Isabelle Gaskell, Ashtyn Keo, Benjamin Ruiz, Ethan Smith, Cooper Wischropp

Freshmen: Rilee Brown, Carlee Brown, Malinda Crismas, Tayvion Kahbeah, Rheygenn Knudson, Luke Mathewson, Madison Pryer, Clayton Shirley, Greyson Stirton,

