Horton High School has announced second semester Honor Rolls.
The following students made the A Honor Roll:
Seniors — Jonathan Boller, Trey Lockwood, Ethan Miller, Layne Mottin, Trevor Ottman, Brianna Rodvelt, Maliyah Soto
Juniors — Courtney Cline Taylor Dvorak, Carley Hammersmith, Alex Handke, Julia Lehew, Trenton Ottman, Colby Smith, Madison Stirton, Isaac Yazzie
Sophomores: Maggie Heinen, Clarissa Jamvold, Desiree Madere, Chandler Newman, Kaden Smith, Samantha Smith
Freshmen: Alexis Becker, Piper Chartier, Carly Hutfles, Kamryn Kahbeah, Trent Lockwood, Dalton Nioce, La Nell Ramirez
The following students made the AB Honor Roll:
Seniors — Nyssa Coversup, Julianna Crismas, Christopher Long III, Samantha Middleton, Joseph Pickman, Trevor Walkup, Drew Weddington
Juniors — Jackson Allen, Tiana Cavin, Perry Dexter, Shelly McLaughlin, Ingrid Olsen, Leah Prohaska, Kindyl Spicer, Noah Thorpe, Caden Wilburn
Sophomores — Zachary Boller, Beau Boller, Isabelle Gaskell, Ashtyn Keo, Benjamin Ruiz, Ethan Smith, Cooper Wischropp
Freshmen: Rilee Brown, Carlee Brown, Malinda Crismas, Tayvion Kahbeah, Rheygenn Knudson, Luke Mathewson, Madison Pryer, Clayton Shirley, Greyson Stirton,
