Horton High School Honor Rolls Joey May Joey May Author email Jan 12, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Horton High School has announced fall semester Honor Rolls.1st Semester A Honor RollSenior: Courtney Cline, Perry Dexter, Taylor Dvorak, Carley Hammersmith, Montanna Hutchinson, Julia Lehew, Shelly McLaughlin, Xander Monson, Trenton Ottman, Leah ProhaskaJunior: Maggie Heinen, Clarissa Jamvold, Desiree Madere, Chandler Newman, Kaden Smith, Samantha Smith, Cooper WischroppSophomore: Alexis Becker, Piper Chartier, Carly Hutfles, Kamryn Kahbeah, Trent Lockwood, Luke Mathewson, Keegan Monson, Dalton Nioce, La Nell RamirezFreshman: Victoria Jelks, Veida Liggett, Kennedi Stevens, Cooper Strube Top Videos 1st Semester AB Honor RollSenior: Shiannah Horned Eagle, Emmily Johnson, Jesse McGinnis, Ingrid Olsen, Colby Smith, Madison Stirton, Caden WilburnJunior: Zachary Boller, Beau Boller, Isabelle Gaskell, Destiny Herod, Ashtyn Keo, Acacia Liggett, Benjamin Ruiz, Ethan SmithSophomore: Rilee Brown, Carlee Brown, Rheygenn Knudson, Donte Masqua, Clayton Shirley, Greyson StirtonFreshman: Dacey Callahan, Carson, Cline, Ellis Goben, Julie Lowe, Benjamin Selland, Aubrey Thomas, Carter, Austynn Wenger Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Governor Kelly announces Fiscal 2024 budget Community Blood Center teams up with KC Chiefs Brown County Commission Minutes Judge Patton honored at retirement reception USDA Expands Eligibility, Enhances Benefits for Key Disaster Programs Scotties defeat Peru State JV Scotties top Pirates 67-57 Fairview Willing Workers Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLinda Lock to retire after 38 years with BCDSBrown County, KBI investigating suspicious deathSchool board makes lease offer on sports complex facilityNew Year's Baby!New Mayor and Administrator sit for first meetingAuthorities release name of suspect in shooting investigation‘1923’: Who Is John Dutton’s Grandfather? A Dutton Family Tree TheoryTwo killed in accident near Sabetha2022 a year of recovery and growthMemorial Field gets new signage thanks to Booster Club Images Videos CommentedThree Money-Saving Cell Phone Plans to Brighten Your Holidays (1)Health Highlights: Dec. 14, 2022 (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.