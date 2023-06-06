Pottroff

David Pottroff is pictured at left, with WGU Senior Strategic Partnerships Manager Jim Chandler and the grant check.

David Pottroff, an engineering technology teacher at Horton High School in USD 430, has received a $1,000 grant through Western Governors University’s (WGU) “Fund My Classroom” initiative.

The grant will be used to purchase eight new auto darkening welding helmets for his welding and fabrication classes. Pottroff learned he was selected for the grant on May 15 when he was surprised with a check presentation at his school.

