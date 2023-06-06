David Pottroff, an engineering technology teacher at Horton High School in USD 430, has received a $1,000 grant through Western Governors University’s (WGU) “Fund My Classroom” initiative.
The grant will be used to purchase eight new auto darkening welding helmets for his welding and fabrication classes. Pottroff learned he was selected for the grant on May 15 when he was surprised with a check presentation at his school.
With the addition of these new auto-darkening welding helmets, students under Pottroff's guidance will have access to cutting-edge equipment that improves visibility, precision and protection during welding processes. The auto-darkening feature of the helmet adjusts the shade of the lens automatically, providing optimal visibility for students and minimizing the risk of eye strain or damage. This grant will equip Horton High School's engineering technology program with state-of-the-art tools, empowering students to develop their skills and knowledge in welding and fabrication and preparing them for successful careers in the field.
The innovative classroom project is one of more than 80 across Kansas, Missouri, Illinois and Minnesota chosen by WGU to receive funding. The nonprofit, fully online university issued a call in early March for K-12 teachers across the state to nominate proposed classroom projects by April 14 for the opportunity to receive full or partial funding through its “Fund My Classroom” initiative. Most grants were awarded during Teacher Appreciation Week, which ran from May 8-12.
To learn more about the “Fund My Classroom” initiative and the work WGU is doing to help teachers advance their careers, visit www.wgu.edu.
