Bless your beautiful hide! The cast and crew of "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers" is inviting the public to experience the Americana romantic comedy that has stood the test of time. This story will come to life on the Horton High stage Nov. 15-16 as students act out the tale between stubborn men and cunning women.
On Friday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. each evening, the auditorium of Horton High School will be filled with the sights and sounds of the 1850’s wild Oregon frontier. Famous songs such as “Sobbin’ Women,” “June Bride” and “Lonesome Polecat” will be sure to charm you as the musical follows Adam and his six backwoodsmen brothers, who think they know what a woman’s place is and how to keep her there. It takes Milly, Adam’s spirited new wife and six other savvy women to show them who’s the boss. Will love prevail after a hilarious kidnapping and a long, cold winter?
Saddle up because this musical is bursting with clever wit, stunning choreography, and full of memorable music. You’ll be impressed with our talented cast of Elanie Vanderweide (Milly), Hunter Gamino (Adam), Tatum Lockwood (Alice), Kyle Hammersmith (Gideon), Kailea Smith (Dorcas), Bryton Bone (Benjamin), Delaine Molt (Ruth), Jaden Speer (Caleb), Shelly McLaughlin (Liza), Tristan DuPuis (Daniel), Maddy Stirton (Martha), Alex Allen (Ephraim), Sarah (Kelcie Lowe), Quinn Gamino (Frank), and many more! A mixture of seasoned performers and faces new to the Horton stage round out this large ensemble.
The Senior-Citizen Matinee will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13. The local PEO on Friday at 6 p.m. and the HHS Drama Club on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. will have free-will donation soup and pie n the commons. Admission prices are $8 for adults and $5 for students. Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.
