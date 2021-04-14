Kindergarten Round-up and Screening has been scheduled for Friday, May 7 at the Horton Elementary School. Age requirement for children entering kindergarten for the state of Kansas is age 5 or older on or before Aug. 31, 2021.
Children will undergo a screening conducted by members of our staff who have been trained to do so. children will be checked for motor skills, concepts and language skills. A nurse will do a hearing check and vision check. While the children are involved with this process, the parents will be asked to complete pre-enrollment forms and spend some time with the principal and school personnel discussing policies and procedures.
If you have a child or know of anyone who will be ready for kindergarten this upcoming school year contact Kim Dishon at Horton Elementary at (785) 486-2616 or email her at dishonk@usd430.org.
