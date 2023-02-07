Horton Scholars Bowl headed to state competition Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Feb 7, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Team members are senior Trenton Ottman, sophomore Dalton Nioce, senior Jack Allen, junior Kaden Smith and senior Taylor Dvorak and coach Angela Bush. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Horton High School Scholars Bowl is headed back to the KSHSAA Scholars Bowl State Competition.The Chargers finished 2nd in their Regionals, sending them to the state contest.2A Scholars Bowl is held in Wakenney, Kan., on Feb. 11.Team members are senior Trenton Ottman, sophomore Dalton Nioce, senior Jack Allen, junior Kaden Smith and senior Taylor Dvorak and coach Angela Bush. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Horton Scholars Bowl headed to state competition Ministerial Alliance announces Lenten Lunch schedule Horton Police Brown County Sheriff Texas woman sentenced to 12 months in jail on vehicular homicide Topeka man arrested following pursuit Boys struggle while Lady Hawks blow past Kaws Reported Chinese 'spy balloon' spotted north of Hiawatha Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesReported Chinese 'spy balloon' spotted north of HiawathaMr. Hiawatha - Jere Bruning dies at age 92Hiawatha High celebrates Winter Homecoming WeekSheriff warns of scams circulatingSchool and track company reach settlementBand director joins 400 others at Macy's Thanksgiving Day ParadeIrene Cara's cause of death revealedOzempic: Dieters Who Use Scarce Diabetes Drug Could Face Side EffectsIowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska selected for Kansas Capital Project Funds awardTopeka man arrested following pursuit Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedBrown, Stephen D. (1)Happy International Day of Education! These are the stars who swapped showbiz for college! (1)In 30-Year Study, Head Injury Doubled Long-Term Death Risk (1)Growing in Knowledge (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
