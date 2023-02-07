Going to State - 2

Team members are senior Trenton Ottman, sophomore Dalton Nioce, senior Jack Allen, junior Kaden Smith and senior Taylor Dvorak and coach Angela Bush.

The Horton High School Scholars Bowl is headed back to the KSHSAA Scholars Bowl State Competition.

The Chargers finished 2nd in their Regionals, sending them to the state contest.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.