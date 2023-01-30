Victoria Jelks, a freshman at Horton High School, received second place in a speech competition sponsored by the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), a high school organization, on Jan. 14 at Atchison High School.
The assigned topic was, "My Biggest Concern for the Future." Here is a transcript of Victoria's speech.
My Biggest Concern for the Future:
63 million.
Imagine a scenario, where you are being held down by four people, each holding a limb so that you cannot escape from the cruelty about to ensue. You have done nothing to deserve this treatment. Imagine a person with a gun, ready to pull the trigger, and you are screaming as loud as you can, crying out for help, hoping anyone can hear you.
This is a worst-case scenario. Your life being on the line, and those around you pushing for it to end. The lack of empathy. The bold and dismissive statements you hear that insist that your life is less than. Your natural rights violated.
This scenario is very common in real life. In fact, it happens to the most innocent, undeserving people. These people do not get the chance to be heard. Their scream is silent. These lives have been sacrificed due to the lack of humanity.
We live in a world of opportunity. We imagine and strive to become whatever we want to be– the best doctor in the world, a dynamic influencer, or the creator of a life-changing invention. People are born with the potential to do whatever they can put their minds to. When life is taken away, because of the choice of another, a whole legacy goes unfulfilled. Not even one breath could be fulfilled.
Here is the truth from the Creator, Himself:
“I created you in my own image, in my image I created you; male and female I created you.”-Genesis 1:27
“I clothed you with skin and flesh,
and knit you together with bones and sinews.
I have granted you life and steadfast love.” Job 10:11-12
“But now, I am your Father; you are the clay, and I am the potter; you are all the work of my hand.” Isaiah 64:8
“Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward.”
“Before I formed you in your mother’s body I chose you. Before you were born I set you apart to serve me.”
63,459,781 people have been aborted from 1973 to 2021. 63.5 Million precious lives, images of God, works of art, chosen people.--(?)-- 63.5 million Choices? Mistakes? “Things”? 63.5 million heartbeats.
When you were formed in your mother’s womb, you were already created with a purpose. But we have witnessed 63 million times over, that life has been given, only to be taken away.
The evils of the world will seek to persecute. They ferociously persecute the ones with no voice. 63 million. So, my biggest concern for the future is, how many more lives will be taken, and who will rise to defend?
