Left to right: Kate VanSteenhuyse, Interim Director of the Kansas Creative Arts and Industries Commission, Cheryl Germann, State Coordinator for Poetry Out Loud, Victoria Jelks and Julie Geiger, language arts teacher at Horton High School.
Kansas Poetry Out Loud and The Kansas Creative Arts and Industries Commission announce that Victoria Jelks, a sophomore at Horton High School, is the 2023 state champion for Kansas Poetry Out Loud. See page 6 for story.
Left to right: Kate VanSteenhuyse, Interim Director of the Kansas Creative Arts and Industries Commission, Cheryl Germann, State Coordinator for Poetry Out Loud, Victoria Jelks and Julie Geiger, language arts teacher at Horton High School.
Kansas Poetry Out Loud and The Kansas Creative Arts and Industries Commission announce that Victoria Jelks, a sophomore at Horton High School, is the 2023 state champion for Kansas Poetry Out Loud. See page 6 for story.
TOPEKA — Kansas Poetry Out Loud and The Kansas Creative Arts and Industries Commission announce that Victoria Jelks, a sophomore at Horton High School, is the 2023 state champion for Kansas Poetry Out Loud.
Presented in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation, Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program that encourages the study of great poetry by offering free educational materials and a dynamic recitation competition for high school students across the country. Six high school students qualified at regional competitions on Feb. 4 for the Poetry Out Loud state finals, which took place at Washburn University in Topeka on March 11.
At the Kansas finals, contestants recited works they memorized from an anthology of more than 1,200 classic and contemporary poems. The National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation provide free, standards-based curriculum materials—all available online—which teachers may choose to use in their classrooms. Since the program began in 2005, more than 4.1 million students and 68,000 teachers from across the country have participated in Poetry Out Loud.
The Kansas Poetry Out Loud finals were hosted by Kansas Poet Laureate Traci Brimhall. Guest judges included Eric McHenry, Laura Lorson, Brennan Bestwick, and Cash Hollistah.
"Victoria has a natural talent for sharing poetry. In watching her recitation, it is clear that she has a deep understanding of and appreciation for the poems she chose," said Kansas Poetry Out Loud Coordinator Cheryl Germann said. "Victoria will represent the state of Kansas well at the national competition, and I can't wait to see how she does there."
Jelks will receive $200 and an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington D.C. for the national finals, and Horton High School will receive a $500 stipend for the purchase of poetry materials.
Jelks will advance to the Poetry Out Loud National Finals in Washington, DC this May. All 55 state and jurisdictional champions will compete in the national semifinals from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 9, with the top nine students advancing to the finals from 7-9:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 10. Both days are free and open to the public and will be available through a one-time-only webcast at arts.gov. In total, $50,000 in awards and school/organization stipends, including a $20,000 award for the Poetry Out Loud National Champion, will be presented at the National Finals. The Poetry Foundation provides and administers all aspects of the monetary prizes awarded and travel arrangements to the Poetry Out Loud National Finals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.