TOPEKA — Kansas Poetry Out Loud and The Kansas Creative Arts and Industries Commission announce that Victoria Jelks, a sophomore at Horton High School, is the 2023 state champion for Kansas Poetry Out Loud.

Presented in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation, Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program that encourages the study of great poetry by offering free educational materials and a dynamic recitation competition for high school students across the country. Six high school students qualified at regional competitions on Feb. 4 for the Poetry Out Loud state finals, which took place at Washburn University in Topeka on March 11.

