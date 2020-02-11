It was a night of patriotism at Friday night's home basketball games at the Hiawatha High School Roundhouse.
Students with the Happy Days Preschool in Hiawatha led the crowd with the Pledge of Allegiance at 6 p.m., shortly before the start of the varsity girls basketball game.
Following the preschool Pledge, the fourth graders - with their hands still over their hearts - led the crowd in the singing of the National Anthem. They were under the direction of Hiawatha Elementary School music teacher Heidi Diller.
