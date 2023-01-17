In this day and age, Instagram is a catalog that people use to display their best memories. Whether that be a photo collage recapping your year, a cute picture from homecoming, or a sunny selfie from summer.
Instagram is a social media platform where you digitally share images that can then be viewed by a much larger group of people. Some people post almost weekly, while others average once every or every other month. Some people don’t use filters, nor do they color coordinate the posts on their profile. Others do, and that is what we call a “cohesive Instagram.”
These days, it’s more common for a late high school student to have a cohesive Instagram account rather than a casual one. As an upperclassman, you may realize that colleges, employers, and future roommates will judge you based on your pictures. So it’s common to see Instagram users aged 15-18 carefully crafting their profiles and posts. Although it may seem hard, it’s easy to have a cohesive page!
There are only three guidelines you should follow: Format, Filter, Fun. You should choose before posting what format you want a photo to follow. Instagram encourages a 1:1 aspect ratio so it fits into the square box perfectly. But you can choose to use borders or cropping to size photos as well. You’re going to want to find a color scheme that matches you. Reds, oranges, and browns are an example of an autumnal theme. The golden rule for filters is, if you're going to use one, make sure the other photos get the memo. Make your account stand out! Post photos from angles others may not think of. Use cool camera tricks to modify your image. Or choose a funky font to caption photos.
But is it really that important to have a coordinated Instagram account? Some people believe that by posting on Instagram casually, you're showing the world that you don’t care how they perceive you. But if you're consciously deciding to post in a way that makes people think that you don’t care, don’t you?
In early 2022, the trend of casual Instagram took users by surprise. It seemed unbelievable that you could post candid pictures of you and your bagel in the same slide. But the rise of casual Instagram meant the death of “Finsta’s." A Finsta is a private Instagram account used specifically to post what casual Instagram users posted on their main accounts. To avoid judgment most users go by a false or funny username, hence the name (Fake Insta= Finsta). Once casual Instagram took over, Finsta’s quickly became tacky and old news. Which poses the question, what is the difference between a casual Instagram and a Finsta? The answer is, basically nothing. The only major difference is a public account and a private account.
So if you're looking to post casually but still maintain a pristine color coordinated, or themed feed then I’d suggest starting a Finsta. But if you want to post in a way that reflects how you really live your life, then a casual Instagram account is the best fit for you!
