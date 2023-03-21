Red Hawk logo

In 2023 I have successfully managed to keep my one resolution afloat, and that would be to go to the gym. With this comes lots of gym culture that I had never known about. Things like crazy expensive running shoes, water bottles, energy gum, and pre-workout are just a few. But as I find myself ordering a pre workout that costs $29.99, it makes me wonder what does it do?

Pre-workout is basically a strong morning coffee to wake up your muscles. It’s commonly sold in powder form, and you mix a scoop of that into water. Often the taste is artificially curated to mimic that of Gatorade or other sport drinks. Whether they taste good or bad I haven’t decided yet. Pre-workout takes about 30-45 minutes to kick in so it’s recommended to drink it about a half hour before hitting cardio or the weights.

