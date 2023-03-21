In 2023 I have successfully managed to keep my one resolution afloat, and that would be to go to the gym. With this comes lots of gym culture that I had never known about. Things like crazy expensive running shoes, water bottles, energy gum, and pre-workout are just a few. But as I find myself ordering a pre workout that costs $29.99, it makes me wonder what does it do?
Pre-workout is basically a strong morning coffee to wake up your muscles. It’s commonly sold in powder form, and you mix a scoop of that into water. Often the taste is artificially curated to mimic that of Gatorade or other sport drinks. Whether they taste good or bad I haven’t decided yet. Pre-workout takes about 30-45 minutes to kick in so it’s recommended to drink it about a half hour before hitting cardio or the weights.
As social media gym influencers recommend more and more pre-workouts, our shelves are stocked with new brands and flavors daily. But is it healthy to consume pre-workout and is it effective? For starters, pre-workout is not regulated by the FDA. Pre-workout is really just one big boost of caffeine, enough to wake up one healthy strong adult twice over. So it makes people wonder if it’s healthy for teenagers in a gym setting. However, a balanced diet offers the proper nutrients for an effective workout as well. The amount of caffeine in a single scoop of pre-workout can make you buzz with energy and this is a symptom of over caffeination which isn’t healthy for people under the age of 18. Other side effects may include a racing heartbeat, high blood pressure, tingling in your arms and legs, and nausea.
But most dangerous of all is dry-scooping, an especially dangerous trend popularized on TikTok where you do not mix the powder with water. It can cause aspiration, which can lead to aspiration pneumonia. Plus, that amount of caffeination can cause irregular heart beats and lead to lasting heart problems and heart attacks.
Pre workout is probably best used weekly at most, when you feel especially sluggish. Even then it is best to use less than recommended and find a “dosage” that is best for you. Otherwise by maintaining a healthy balanced diet, by eating lots of protein, grain, yogurt, and eggs you shouldn’t need pre-workout. It isn’t healthy for children to be consuming pre-workout as frequently as they do. It offers no muscle growth or weight management, and is basically unregulated caffeine powder ingested for the wrong purposes.
