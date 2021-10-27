Last week, Hiawatha JAG-K officers traveled to Lawrence, KS for the JAG-K Leadership Development Conference.
JAG-K is an in-school, elective class that is taught by a trained JAG-K Career Specialist. Students in JAG-K are taught employability skills and career and leadership development skills. HHS’ Career Specialist Kelly Griswold took her class’ JAG-K officers, Karin Moorhous, Blake Coyle, Cody Nevels, Tyler Gibbons and Tatum Vaughn, to the conference to continue building their leadership skills.
At the conference, Representative Barbara Ballard, who also happens to be on the JAG-K Board of Directors, gave an inspirational presentation titled, “I am who I am.” This was followed by breakout sessions and meetings throughout the day. Breakout sessions such as "Success Through Adversity," "Earn to Learn," and "HS Plan of Work" were among the many that students enjoyed. Attendees were surprised during their lunch break when JAG-K representatives played a video message from Governor Laura Kelly honoring the students attending as well as recognizing the four Kansas State Career Association Officers.
Karin Moorhous, HHS senior, is one of those four officers and will represent the JAG-K Program at the JAG National Student Leadership Academy in Washington, DC this year.
