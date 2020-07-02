Hiawatha juniors and seniors finally were able to celebrate an event that was scheduled in April.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the world looks a lot different. Students have not seen the inside of a classroom since early March. Prom was canceled, graduation postponed.
This past weekend, two of those “rites of passage” events were held as graduation was celebrated Sunday. On Friday night, junior class parents put together a “Prom Parade” in downtown Hiawatha.
They set up photos, a red carpet arrival on Utah Street, dancing and prizes around the courthouse square. Students arrived dressed in their very best prom attire to celebrate the occasion.
