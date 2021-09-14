The Hiawatha High School junior class is sponsoring a fundraiser to sell Texas Roadhouse rolls to raise money for prom.
Anyone interested can purchase a dozen uncooked frozen rolls with the Texas Roadhouse's famous cinnamon butter included. There is a cost per dozen and pre-orders are being taken Sept. 15-Oct. 11. They must be paid for by Oct. 11. Deliver date is the end of October through Nov. 14.
Contact Kathy Kliewer at kakliewer@usd415.org to order rolls.
