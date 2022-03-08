Hiawatha High School Kansas Association of Youth (KAY) members had the opportunity to go to a KAY unit conference in Holton on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
This conference consisted of many different activities, including two guest speakers who talked to members of KAYs about two different but very important things. One group of members learned about the importance of voting and civic engagement for students with guest speaker, Angel Romero, who talked to KAY members about the importance of voting and how it helps your community. Romero also talked to members of KAY about ways to give back to your community.
Another group of members listened to “8 Minutes” by Sheila Hasenkamp Keehn. This speech gave a little insight to members about what drinking can do to your body and how it negatively affects you and your family even if it has a positive outcome at the end. KAY members got to listen to Keehn tell her story about how drinking impacted her son and her family. After each group had an opportunity to meet with each guest speaker, each school that attended the conference collaborated on a service project. This service project was a great way to combine different perspectives and converse about what everyone learned.
This conference is a great way for KAY members to bring new ideas and build more positive relationships throughout their school.
“I think that going to the KAY conference was a great way to learn how we can give back to our community and overall become better leaders throughout our school,” said KAY President Graycen Ferris.
“KAY is all about meeting new people just like you, who want to make a difference in the world. The KAY conference showed us great ways to continue showing kindness. Along with learning new activities to bring to our school together and support this year's motto, The Power of One,” KAY Vice President Emma Boswell added.
