The Hiawatha High School KAYs club is sponsoring its Silent Auction on Friday, Feb 14 during the HHS basketball game against Royal Valley.
There will be approximately 15-20 themed baskets to bid on. All proceeds will go the Melissa "Missy" Dawn Rieger Memorial Fund. The baskets will be located at the High School as you come in the front doors.
Bidding will begin at 4:30 p.m. and will end at the first quarter of the boys' varsity game. The winners will be announced at halftime of the boy's varsity game.
