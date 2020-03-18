The Kansas High School Activities Association announced Wednesday afternoon it was cancelling all spring championships, competitions and festivals for the remainder of the school year.
This is in response to Gov. Laura Kelly's Executive Order regarding the closure and cessation of in-person instruction in all Kansas schools through May 29.
According to a statement issued by KSHSAA late Wednesday afternoon:
"The KSHSAA recognizes the value of school activities for all students and school communities, but the current situation does not permit the opportunity for school activities to take place in a manner that is consistent with the very reason school activities exist.As a commitment to the health of Kansas students and communities, the best decision and only reasonable response is to cancel the regular season and post-season spring activity season. We all have an important responsibility to minimize community transmission as we embrace suggested precautions regarding COVID-19. As educators, the primary focus for our students and families is the health and well-being of each student. This action by the KSHSAA supports that effort across Kansas.The KSHSAA strongly discourages non-school activity participation at this timein an effort to mitigate the community transmission of the coronavirus. All CDC, KDHE and KSDE recommendations for preventing disease transmission should be followed at this time for any non-school activity in which a student participates."
The following links provide access to those resources:
KSDE: https://www.ksde.org/
