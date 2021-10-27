D-West teams are wrapping up their season on some positive notes.
Volleyball: The Doniphan West Lady Mustangs' volleyball season ended with a second place finish at sub state in Frankfort on Oct. 23 and a battle to the very end. After defeating both Troy and Blue Valley in two sets, the Mustangs were ready to face Centralia in the championship.
The Mustangs played as tough as they had all season long, but lost in two sets 27-29, 27-29.
The Ladies end the season with a 25-12 record.
Cross Country: Mustang cross country is headed to the state meet after earning second place at the regional meet at the Centralia lake on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Placing at regionals: Claire Cole 2nd, Lena Leatherman 15th, Emma Albers 22nd, Lilly Clark 28th, Aly Gobin 32nd, and Cassidy Blanton 35th.
The state meet will be at the Sand Plum Nature Trail at Victoria, Kan. on Saturday, Oct. 30. The girls' race begins at 12 p.m.
Football: Mustang football has finished district play, after a 28-36 overtime loss to Burlingame on Friday, Oct. 22. Despite the loss, the Mustangs have earned a playoff game, and will play at Canton-Galva on Thursday, Oct. 28 starting at 6 p.m.
