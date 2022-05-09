TOPEKA – The Kansas State High School Activities Association has announced the 34 students selected for a $2,000 scholarship made payable to a two-year or four-year accredited college, university or technical school in the name of the selected student.
Among the 34 recipients is Clara Lindstrom, of Hiawatha High School, for girls basketball.
“Kansas schools are filled with outstanding students who excel in the classroom, in competition and performance, and in the community” said Executive Director Bill Faflick. “Having the opportunity to recognize students from across the state for the first time in association history is an honor. We are pleased to partner with the Capitol Federal Foundation ® to honor these outstanding students as they graduate and pursue continued excellence in their postsecondary endeavors.”
In this initial year, 590 applications were received across the 34 different scholarships.
Scholarship criteria:
Eligibility
Students must be seniors attending and graduating from a member school of the Kansas State High School Activities Association during the 2021-22 school year and have rostered in the activity chosen below their senior year. They must be considered as students in good standing as confirmed by their building principal. Students must enroll and attend a post-secondary institution of their choice as a full-time student within two years of graduation of graduation. Applicants must be in their final semester of high school.
Selection Criteria
The student were selected based upon an assessment of the following components:
Community Service (30%)
Academic achievement (30%)
Activity achievement (15%)
Breadth of school activity participation (10%)
Financial need (15%)
Applications were reviewed by a panel of educators and stakeholders who support the mission of the Kansas State High School Activities Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.