Jeanie Wege, agriculture education teacher at Hiawatha High School recently completed a MS 2.0 Seed to STEM workshop sponsored by the Kansas Corn Commission.
The Seed to STEM workshop provided 60 science teachers with classroom lessons and lab exercises to teach about corn, biotechnology and ethanol. Each teacher received a kit with science lab materials and equipment valued at $500 to use in their classrooms.
“There is truly an amazing amount of science and technology in corn farming today. In the past four years, we have been able to reach over 450 Kansas science teachers. The level of energy and commitment from these teachers is amazing. Through this program, we are energizing science teachers and their students about the role science plays in agriculture,” according to Kansas Corn’s Director of Education Sharon Thielen. “We think the connection between agriculture and science can spark new interest and understanding with teachers and their students.”
The Kansas Corn Commission held the Seed to STEM workshop at Salina Middle School. During the two-day workshop, participants learned classroom and lab lessons on topics that included DNA decoding; micropipetting, corn fermentation; genetic modification, nutrient testing, distillation and more. Wege will be using these lessons in the Agriculture Education Classroom and lab this upcoming school year.
In addition to learning about biotechnology and ethanol in the classroom and in the lab, the Seed to STEM teachers toured a corn farm, had dinner with local producers and toured Kansas Ethanol in Lyons.
Teachers who did not participate in the workshops can still benefit from the Seed to STEM curriculum.
