Wege

Jeanie Wege

Jeanie Wege, agriculture education teacher at Hiawatha High School recently completed a MS 2.0 Seed to STEM workshop sponsored by the Kansas Corn Commission.

The Seed to STEM workshop provided 60 science teachers with classroom lessons and lab exercises to teach about corn, biotechnology and ethanol. Each teacher received a kit with science lab materials and equipment valued at $500 to use in their classrooms.

