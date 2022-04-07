On April 1, sophomores at Hiawatha High School traveled to Highland Community College for sophomore visit day.
Sophomores from Hiawatha High School, Riverside High School, and Doniphan West High School were invited to Highland Community College to experience campus life and to jump start their thinking about future college plans. Students started their day by going to Ben Allen Fieldhouse for a welcoming session. During the welcoming session students played a game that had them think about what their future education could look like. Students were able to learn about all the options Highland Community College had to offer. Not only did they learn about the career opportunities Highland had to offer, but they also learned about all of the technical courses you can take throughout high school as well as online course opportunities. Sophomores are able to take college courses starting as early as this summer and dual credit for high school and college credits.
Sophomores in attendance had this to say about the event.
“It was a great experience for future planning. It gives you a glimpse of what college will be like and is super helpful with your decision of where to go and what to do. I had so much fun!”
Ian Wenger added this, “I had fun touring the campus and learning about all my options and learning about all the events they have just for fun.”
After the informative session ended, the instructors split the attendees into groups and toured the campus. This allowed the students to experience the life of a college student. Highland provided lunch to the students before they departed to their respective schools.
