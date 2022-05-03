On April 25, the Hiawatha High School Astronomy Club received a generous donation from the Hiawatha Masonic Lodge. The $1,000 donation will send 2 middle school students from Hiawatha Middle School to space camp at Cosmosphere in Hutchinson.
At camp, the students will be part of Mission: Moon Shot. They will work to successfully complete a mission to observe the Moon from Lunar orbit. Campers will launch high powered rockets, program Spheros using JavaScript to send a coded message, and produce a press-conference where they will discuss their upcoming lunar mission.
Mr. Nolan Sump, Special Education Gifted Teacher, said the goal of HHS astronomy club is to educate our students about stars, galaxies, and the science and tech that goes with it
“We are inclusive of middle school students' interest in learning about space and want to support them as much as possible," he said. "Offering them scholarships to attend space camp not only opens them to new opportunities to learn about space, but gets them motivated to a potential career in this field of study.”
Jamie Carwell, who presented the donations on behalf of the Hiawatha Masonic Lodge said the Masonic Lodge believes in promoting seven liberal arts and sciences, one of which is astronomy.
“We promote a well-rounded education of both the culture and the science and math of our citizens, and by helping an organization like the school's astronomy club, we can contribute to the success of the youth in our community,” Carwell said.
The Hiawatha Masonic Lodge made an additional $110 donation to the HHS band department to purchase 2 new songs for the pep and concert band for the 2022-2023 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.