Local school officials are trying to make plans for the unknown in light of the state of emergency due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus).
Lonnie Moser, USD 415 Hiawatha Superintendent of Schools, said despite school being out of session this week, his team is busy trying to make plans for the future.
"It's hard to plan for something that you don't know what will look like yet," he said. "We hope to mobilize on Thursday, based on state recommendation."
But despite waiting on direction from the Kansas State Department of Education, school officials don't have time to be sitting around not doing anything. With growing trends seeing schools canceling for at least another week or two - some even longer - Moser said the district is trying to prepare for what that looks like. To keep informed, he has a daily conference call with several state offices, including Department of Education, the governor's office, Homeland Security and more.
So he has administrators working on plans to provide education to the USD 415 students along with meals, if the emergency situation extends beyond the current week.
Based on KSDE recommendations, USD 415 closed schools for the current week, tacking on an extra week after being closed since March 6 for Spring Break. Moser said the first day on Monday was spent touching base with staff and students on Spring Break travels. Spring Break is a time for travel for many families and some went to "hot spots" - places where there were multiple COVID-19 positive cases. Those people are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning home to prevent any spread of the virus.
"We just really needed that day to touch base with everyone," Moser said.
Because of that need, essential staff manned the offices of each school to answer phone calls and gather information. In addition, custodial and maintenance staff was called in to implement extensive cleaning procedures on the district buildings and transportation vehicles.
Those are the physical and logistic items that school officials can knock off the list. In addition, Moser's team of administrators are putting together a plan for comprehensive education of the district's students that might not happen in the classroom.
"If this state of emergency continues, we are looking at how do we provide education for our students," he said. "For our district, I foresee it will be a blend of services, depending upon the age of the students."
Moser said that high school students are already on the Google classroom, so continuing their education via that medium is still highly likely. For younger students - especially elementary - their education could be provided through weekly packets sent home. Questions over internet access is a concern for some families, but Moser said they are working to find answers.
"We're going to ask parents to partner with us," he said. "There is no way we are going to be able to replicate the education they receive in the classroom, we are just trying to mitigate through these circumstances."
The district won't know until later in the week. According to the Kansas Department of Education, a task force has been working around the clock to come up with a plan for delivering education to students while district buildings remain closed. According to an announcement Tuesday morning, the task force anticipates having a draft of this plan finalized by the end of the day Wednesday, March 18.
If this is accomplished, Moser hopes to have a complete picture of what's to come by that night and share that with staff, parents, students and patrons by hopefully Thursday morning.
In the meantime, they have to continue making plans as if the emergency situation is going to continue. Moser couldn't comment on whether that would happen, but noted that growing trends are showing extensive closings as the nation attempts to starve out the virus, or at the very least prevent rapid growth by mandating no events over 50 people and "social distancing" of 6 feet or more.
Many Kansas colleges have suspended any spring sports seasons, along with classes. Students at Kansas State University were asked to leave campus and continue the semester online. Commencement exercises were canceled as well. The University of Kansas announced Tuesday the remainder of the semester would be online only.
Facing the unknown is certainly a challenge, but Moser said they are busy working on a solution for our students. In addition, they district is working on a way to provide meals through pick-up locations. If school remains suspended, this would go into effect by next week at locations that will be announced.
Non-classified staff - which includes administration and teachers - will continue to be paid, the same as if there were snow days, Moser said. The district had announced it would be paying classified - or hourly staff - for at least the current week, even if they were not working. Some were working in the offices and for custodial duties. Moser didn't know what next week would bring, however he noted that if the situation continues teachers would be mobilized for teach - in a much different manner than before, but their services would be needed.
Becky Shamburg, director of the Brown County Special Education Interlocal 615 - which provides services in for Hiawatha and South Brown County students - is also waiting on direction from the state as to how education for students with IEPs will happen.
"I need the direction from them, before I can make any plans to move forward," Shamburg said. "It's a special challenge to provide services for our kids, but we want them to know they won't be forgotten."
Shamburg said education will be there, but until the society truly gets a handle on the health aspects of the COVID-19 emergency, health and safety is of utmost importance for her students and staff.
"We are hoping to get direction from our legislature and state by the end of the week," she said. "This is a very unusual situation and we don't want to rush into anything."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.