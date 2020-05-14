If the Coronavirus made schooling difficult for the past two months, it has been doubly confounding for local school districts as they try to navigate wrapping up the year, most notably with planning graduations.
There has been some talk of virtual commencement ceremonies, as well as other iterations of socially-distant services and rotating graduations, but after feedback from students and the community, Hiawatha, Horton and Doniphan West High Schools have all agreed to hold off on graduations in order to restore some normalcy to the proceedings.
Hiawatha and Doniphan West have both targeted June 28 for commencement. The hope from both districts is that Kansas will have entered the “Phase Out” level at that time, given no setbacks, with gathering-sizes no longer limited. The Hiawatha School Board voted on Monday to agree to the move forward on this date, at the normal time - which is usually 2 p.m.
According to Doniphan West Principal Chris Lackey, their ceremonies will be held at 3 p.m. in the school’s gym, with the plan to push the date to July if “Phase Out” has not been reached.
South Brown County USD 430’s graduation date was set by HHS principal Larry Mills and Superintendent Jason Cline, who selected the evening of June 16, with a rain-date of June 17. Horton will hold their graduation outdoors, and will send out information on planning and preparation as the date approaches.
