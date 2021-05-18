Katherine Madsen, a senior at Hiawatha High School,has received the Dale M. Dennis Excellence in Education Award, sponsored by United School Administrators of Kansas. High School Principal, Lori Fordyce, announced Friday that Madsen has demonstrated the characteristics necessary to receive this annual award given in honor of a distinguished Kansas educational leader.
Recipients of this award are identified from their schools and across the state as individuals who have displayed the citizenship,community and schools service,scholarship, and strong self-awareness that make them a quality individual.
The Dale M. Dennis Excellence in Education Award was established in 1996 by Kansas school administrators to honor the long and valuable service Dale M. Dennis, Deputy Commissioner of the Kansas State Department of Education,has provided to the students and educators of Kansas.
The individual attributes which characterize Dale M. Dennis as a friend of education, and more importantly as a first class citizen,are the basis for determining the recipient of this award
