In a world of unknowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, each week of completed athletic events is counted as a success - win or lose.
The Hiawatha Red Hawks have surpassed the halfway mark of the football season with no lapses in varsity games so far. On Friday, the school and students were able to celebrate another rite of passage - Homecoming.
The Homecoming Week offered fun activities at school - such as Spirit Week and traditional float building was done during Advisory period at the end of the day, rather than the typical in the evening. This was so that school officials could better monitor social distancing and mask usage during the float building. Students were allowed time Friday for the final touches on their floats prior to the parade. There were also more floats this year to better spread out the students.
The Homecoming Parade had a few modifications - skipping the pep rally at the Elementary and downtown - and proceeding from the high school parking lot, west on Oregon through downtown and turning south at Eighth Street. From there the floats proceeded to Iowa then back east to Morrill Avenue, passing by the middle school on their way to the high school.
Homecoming evening was a beautiful October one as the crowning was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Candidates Kate Madsen, Ashlynn Henry, Brenna Diller, Trent Kolb, Alex Rockey and Christian Shaffer were all escorted onto the field by their mothers or fathers prior to the crowning.
This year's Homecoming Queen was crowned Kate Madsen and King was Alex Rockey. There was not a school-sponsored dance this year, however individual class parties were sponsored and chaperoned by parents.
