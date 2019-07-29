“Swoop in for School Supplies” and meet the new Hiawatha Elementary School principal on Friday, July 26 at the Hiawatha Walmart and at an upcoming pool party at the Hiawatha Aquatic Center.
Principal Paul Carver said he plans to be in the school supply section at the Hiawatha Walmart from 5-7 on the 26th to meet and greet the public and visit with parents. Stop by and pick up your school supplies and say hello!
Also scheduled is the event “Pack the Pool before School” from 7:15-9:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2.
“We’re going to open the pool up to any HES family who wants to come,” Carver said. “I’ll be there to meet and greet, and who knows, maybe I’ll set up a cannonball contest.”
