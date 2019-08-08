Youth Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) and Adult Mental Health First Aid trainings will be from 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15 on the campus of Highland Community College located at 606 West Main, Highland, Kansas. The youth-oriented class will be held in the lower level of the Stadium Center at Porter Family Stadium, and the adult focused class will we held in the Library Student Union, Room D.
Similar to First Aid and CPR training, MHFA training helps the public better identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses. This training teaches individuals how to help those who might be experiencing mental health challenges or crises. Students, childcare providers, health care workers, teachers, clergy, law enforcement, social workers, behavioral healthcare workers, youth leaders and local citizens are encouraged to complete this useful training.
Participants will receive a certificate from the National Council for Behavioral Health upon successful completion of the training. To pre-register, call 785-442-6400 or email humanservices@highlandcc.edu. The cost for the certification is $60 per person with lunch and refreshments provided.
The National Council for Behavioral Health certifies individuals throughout the nation, including Highland Community College, to provide Adult and Youth Mental Health First Aid courses to prepare their communities with the knowledge and skills to help adults and youth who are developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis. Mental health challenges such as depression, anxiety, psychosis and substance use are shockingly common in the United States. In fact, more than one in five American adults will have a mental health problem in any given year.
For questions about the event contact Eleanor Hensley at Highland Community College at humanservices@highlandcc.edu or by phone at 785-442-6400. For more information on Mental Health First Aid, visit www.mentalhealthfirstaid.org.
