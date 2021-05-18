Citizens State Bank & Trust Company, Trustee for the H.O. Middlebrook Scholarship Trust, has announced the 2021 award recipients.
The Middlebrook Scholarship was created by H.O. and Helen Middlebrook in memory of their son, James Holmes Middlebrook, who died in infancy. Distributions began in 1945, the year James would have entered college. The Middlebrooks themselves were administrators until 1962, when H.O. Middlebrook passed away.
Mr. Middlebrook’s Will stated that the scholarship be preserved in a permanent trust, with Citizens State Bank & Trust Company as successor administrator. The one year scholarship was designed to help college students through that critical freshman year.
To date, nearly 300 students have benefited from the Middlebrooks’ gift, totaling $204,700.00 from an original $40,000.00 contribution 76 years ago. This year’s recipients are: Austin Coffelt, Abigail Lowe, Athena Garza, and Laurel Madere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.