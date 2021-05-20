Doniphan West High School students have seen her standing outside the hallways being her crazy goofy self. They may even hear her from across the library singing some random song. She’s behind the scenes but still manages to be the center of attention in a room. D-West students have probably guessed who she is by now. The one and only, Mrs. Marla Taylor.
If you know Mrs. Taylor, you know that she loves her dog and her kids, she takes the best pictures, and she’s obviously the best model for her Journalism I class. For 27 years now, she has put up, and put back together all the chaos that a teacher goes through. From schooling at HCC and KSU, to teaching at Midway, and then to Doniphan West, this teacher has seen a little bit of everything.
With all her years at D-West, Mrs. Taylor has not received enough credit for everything she does. If you’re ever in need of a quick picture, some help on a writing assignment, or even a quick laugh, she is the person to go to. Other than being an outstanding teacher, Mrs. Taylor does so much behind the scenes. Not only does she teach Senior Project, English classes, Journalism, she completes the yearbook, and of course, takes lots of pictures.
Mrs. Taylor takes all sports photos for all the student-athletes at D-West. Without her pictures for sports teams, clubs, organizations, and all other D-West functions, would not be possible. Mrs. Taylor even goes above and beyond and takes senior pictures and individual athlete’s pictures, prints them into posters, then hangs them up in the gym for everyone to see, without giving herself any credit.
Though we don’t know where she gets the time to keep up with everything, she even writes articles for the local newspaper and school website. Mrs.Taylor even travels to many games of all sports to take pictures for the yearbook and website.
If you haven’t seen or heard her do her sideline cheers at basketball games, then you’ve probably seen her do it in the hallways. Mrs. Taylor’s stories are probably the highlight of any class she teaches. The Journalism I class especially enjoys when she wears her light wash jeans and Adidas slides. It’s never a boring time with the one and only Mrs. Taylor. Thank you, Mrs. Taylor, for everything you do for Doniphan West and the surrounding community!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.