With the start of school around the corner, there are music camps planned for Hiawatha students.

Middle school band camp will be on July 24 for 5th - 8th grades and July 25-27th for 6th - 8th grades. Times will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. No registration necessary!

