Music camps around the corner

Joey May

Jul 19, 2023

With the start of school around the corner, there are music camps planned for Hiawatha students.

Middle school band camp will be on July 24 for 5th - 8th grades and July 25-27th for 6th - 8th grades. Times will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. No registration necessary!

High School Band Camp is July 31-Aug. 4.

A vocal retreat for all incoming HHS Headliners is planned for 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, July 28 and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 29 with Director Josh May.
