The Hiawatha music students came together last week for band camps and a vocal retreat as they prepared for the upcoming season.
Middle School band camp was every morning except Thursday morning, with high school band camp in the afternoons. The high schoolers were seen playing music on the practice football field, under the direction of Director Jarod Estrada, as they prepared for the upcoming football marching season.
