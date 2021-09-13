It is homecoming week for the Doniphan West Mustangs and it is packed with activities. The overall theme for homecoming is Dancing Through the Decades, and each day of the week has a certain dress up day and decade-related lunchtime game.
On Wednesday evening, the girls get to play powder puff flag football, and then a bonfire is scheduled for Thursday night.
On Friday, the high school students compete in class competitions and decorate floats for the parade and pep rally that begins at 2 p.m.
The homecoming king and queen will be crowned during half time of the football game against Johnson-Brock.
The festivities end with a dance on Saturday night from 8-11 p.m.
