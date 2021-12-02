On Nov. 22, twenty-five juniors and seniors from Hiawatha High School were inducted into the National Honor Society Organization (NHS). The purpose of the National Honor Society is to elevate students and school academics, leadership, and community engagement. This organization promotes character, service, and leadership. This organization also assists students with connecting with other community leaders and local business leaders. Students in NHS build a portfolio of life achievements that can be featured for applications for college and careers, as well as cover letters and resumes.
“As a senior, it’s nice seeing how the work in the NHS has paid off when applying for scholarships and giving back to my community,’’ said Mikayla Simmons.
Students are automatically nominated by having a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher. Then, juniors and seniors have the ability to go through an application process in order to be accepted into the organization. Once accepted, students are responsible for keeping a 3.0 GPA as well as keeping good integrity, for they are representing Hiawatha High School.
HHS would like to congratulate the newly inducted members: Camden Bachman, Paige Campbell, Peter Campbell, Josephine Delaney, Sutton Diller, Graycen Ferris, Maizie Hageman, Grace Jones, Addalyn Kopp, Joey Meyer, Grace Morey, Sarra Murphy, Xavier Oldham, Sydney Pederson, Kade Pyle, Ashton Rockey, Camden Thonen, Hannah Twombly, Brenna Ward, Anastasia Donato, Carson Gilbert, Braydon Griswold, Carter Heiman, Elizabeth Hinton, and Chloe Thomas.
