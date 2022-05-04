Hiawatha schools celebrated National Teacher Appreciation Week at their schools this past week. In honor of the hardworking teachers and staff, I asked students for their anonymous feedback on what teacher appreciation day means to them. Here’s a few of my favorite responses.
“Teacher Appreciation Day to me, is the day that we all come together and give our teachers the attention and appreciation they need. Without them, a lot of things wouldn’t be possible.”
“Teacher Appreciation Day means taking the time to thank and value all the hard work that goes into the different things teachers do for us.”
“Showing our thanks to the people who take time and money into making sure we know how to handle the real world while giving us information to improve.”
I also asked students to describe something a teacher has done for them or the class that they appreciate. Here are a few of my favorite responses.
“They have listened to me when I needed help. They were always there for me whether it was academically or emotionally. They understood what it was like to be a kid and understood that we don’t always get things the way they’re told to teach it.”
“Standing up for me, talking to me, helping me out of anxious situations.”
“Something that teachers do that I appreciate is that they are always there for you and they also are always willing to go out of their way to help you in their extra free time if you truly need it. They are also very much appreciated because with recent vacant slots of teachers they take their plan time to cover for other teachers but still manage to get things done for their ACTUAL classes.”
While not all students love to wake up early, come to school and learn, it’s evident that the staff understands students’ everyday struggles and tries to alleviate some of that. On behalf of all students at Hiawatha school, I would like to thank every teacher in our district. We appreciate you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.