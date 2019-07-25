As the 2019-2020 school year is set to begin later next month, USD 415 will welcome a host of new teachers and staff members to the district.
Hiawatha Elementary School will have a new leader, as Paul Carver joins the school as its new principal. He will be joined by new 3rd grade teachers Hannah Cole and Jamie Van Peursem, as well as new 2nd grade teacher Ashlyn Riley. Moving from 3rd grade to 2nd will be Sarah Bannister. Also joining the HES staff will be secretary Tiffany Hasenohr, and Para Cassie Smith.
The middle school also welcomes many new faces, with Terilyn Bufkin and Danielle Dasht-Hill joining the 5th grade staff. Brian Lillie will be the new 8th grade science teacher. Several new staff members will be working for both HMS and HHS, as Billy Hatfield will be the district’s new vocal teacher, while Trace Woods will serve as an HMS Title Para and HMS and HHS music department assistant. Alyssa Nigh will also serve both buildings as a library Para.
At the high school, Michael Downard is a new Special Education teacher, as well as the head HHS football coach. Sharon Goering will be the high school’s new Computer Science teacher, and Michael Meinert will teach Physical Education. Laura Thacker moves over from HMS to HHS, where she will teach Chemistry and Physics. Michelle Witham is a new counselor’s assistant for the high school, while Natalie Hackler will be the school’s new accompanist.
The Board Office will also welcome a new addition, as former 6th grade teacher Jean Brintnall will now be the district’s Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Coordinator.
While the school’s new and returning staff members prepare for the year, students will begin their new school year with enrollment starting next Thursday and Friday, August the 1st and 2nd.
