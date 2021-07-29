The Hiawatha High School and Middle School music departments are busy preparing for the fall semester and have some events coming up.
The district has two new music teachers this year — Josh May as 5th-12th vocal and Jarod Estrada as 5th-12th band.
The Headliners vocal group will have a music retreat on Friday, Aug. 6 at the Hiawatha High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., following which will be a high school music department ice cream social at the high school commons area.
This week was the Hiawatha Middle School camp and next week, Aug. 2-5 is the Hiawatha High School Band Camp.
The following is the Band Camp Schedule:
Monday, Aug. 2:
8am-9am Drum Major and Section leader meeting. (Band Room)
9am-10am Full band meeting
10am-12pm Team Building and fundamentals of marching techniques
12pm-1pm Lunch
1pm-4pm Music rehearsal
Aug. 3rd/4th:
8am-10am Fundamentals of marching review, marching and playing
10am-11am Sectionals
11am-12pm Drill
12pm-1pm Lunch
1pm-2pm Sectionals
2pm-4pm Full band rehearsal/memorization
Thursday, Aug. 5:
8am-10am Drill
10am-12pm Drill with Music
12pm-1pm Lunch
1pm-3pm Music rehearsal
3pm-4pm Exhibition for family!!!
Friday, Aug. 6:
3pm Ice cream social with vocal department open to all band members.
Email Josh May at josmay@usd415.org or Jarod Estrada at jestrada@usd415.org for more information about any of the music programs for high school and middle schoolers.
