There’s a lot of advice about New Year’s resolutions. However, how much of it actually works? Is it even a good idea to set resolutions at the beginning of the year? Everyone believes in “fresh starts” but it’s sticking with them that is hard. When we typically set resolutions at the beginning of the year, there’s really no end in sight.
Why not try monthly resolutions instead? When you set monthly goals , you’re creating these fresh start moments for yourself at the beginning of every month, instead of just the beginning of the year. Monthly goals keep you motivated for a longer period of time. Another great thing to do is break goals into micro habits; it’s all about taking those big, intimidating, lofty goals and slashing them into micro habits.
When a resolution is too big or too vague, it makes it easier for you to make up excuses for not following through. A resolution to read more is too big and vague. If you break it down into a micro habit, maybe your goal could be to read for 45 minutes a day. If that’s still too big, maybe read a chapter every night. If it’s still too big, consider reading a paragraph before bed every single night. Now, that is a micro habit.
No one really talks about the risks or the side effects of having goals. In a study done by Harvard Business School, it was found that setting goals, especially around work, can wreak havoc if not applied appropriately. Therefore, unreasonable goals, or ones that are too narrow or too ambitious can cause damage. You get into tunnel vision, and in the effort to hit those goals, a lot of things may cost you in the long run. You should consider the negative effects when considering resolutions and goals. However, don’t be afraid to work hard for them.
