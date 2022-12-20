Red Hawk logo

There’s a lot of advice about New Year’s resolutions. However, how much of it actually works? Is it even a good idea to set resolutions at the beginning of the year? Everyone believes in “fresh starts” but it’s sticking with them that is hard. When we typically set resolutions at the beginning of the year, there’s really no end in sight.

Why not try monthly resolutions instead? When you set monthly goals , you’re creating these fresh start moments for yourself at the beginning of every month, instead of just the beginning of the year. Monthly goals keep you motivated for a longer period of time. Another great thing to do is break goals into micro habits; it’s all about taking those big, intimidating, lofty goals and slashing them into micro habits.

