There are two types of people in the world – the kind who stick to their New Year’s resolution and the people who don’t.
If you’re anything like me, you will follow it for a couple of months, then slowly fall out of your habits. After researching New Year’s resolutions, I found a way for you to hold yourself accountable for your New Year’s resolution. In my research, I found something called the SMART goal. Many leaders and influencers tend to have a SMART goal mindset. This helps them maintain their goals and keep them successful.
Specific. Make your goal clear. You should avoid making your goal something simple. Instead of saying, “I want to lose weight.” Try saying, “I want to lose two pounds a month.” This makes the goal more achievable.
Measurable. Take progress pictures regarding each goal. If your goal is to lose weight, you should take pictures of yourself each week to document your progress. Showing progress with each goal will encourage you to continue going.
Achievable. Trying to do too much too soon will cause you to get discouraged faster. Start small and slowly build up the goal.
Relevant. Ask yourself if you are making this a goal for the right reason. You shouldn’t want to do something because of hate. You are changing the structure of your life– make sure your goals are genuinely what you want.
Time-Bound. This goes along with what is achievable. This should be realistic as well. Going back to the first example, “I want to lose two pounds in a month” is more realistic than “I will lose 15 pounds in 1 week.” Creating an unrealistic time goal will discourage you, leaving you to completely drop the goal in general.
Hopefully using the SMART goal will guide you into having a safe, productive, and achievable New Year!
